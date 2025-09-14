/Zelenksy slams Russia's 'obvious expansion of war' as Russian drone enters Romania, after Poland, NATO on high alert

Romania on Saturday (Sep 13) said that one of its fighter jets detected a drone entering its airspace during Russian strikes on Ukraine — the second NATO country this week to report such an incident after Poland. According to the Romanian defence ministry, two F-16s were scrambled late Saturday as Russia launched fresh attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. The aircraft picked up a drone crossing into Romanian airspace before it disappeared from radar near the border village of Chilia Veche. The incident comes days after Poland said Russian drones violated its airspace and that it had shot down several, calling the incursions "provocations". It marked the first known instance of a NATO country firing on drones linked to the war.

Zelensky slams Russia's obvious expansion of war

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian drone over Romania penetrated about 10 kilometres into NATO territory and remained in the alliance's airspace for nearly 50 minutes. He called the moves an "obvious expansion of the war by Russia".

"Today, Romania scrambled combat aircraft because of a Russian drone in its airspace. According to current data, the drone penetrated about 10 kilometres into Romanian territory and operated in NATO airspace for around 50 minutes. Also today, Poland responded militarily to the threat of Russian attack drones."

"In fact, Russian drones have been in different regions of Ukraine all day, including the northern regions, practically along the border with Belarus. According to preliminary information, Belarusian airspace was also used for entry into Ukraine's airspace toward Volyn," he added.

Zelensky said that the "Russian military knows exactly where its drones are headed and how long they can operate in the air. Their routes are always calculated., adding that "this cannot be a coincidence, a mistake, or the initiative of some lower-level commanders. It is an obvious expansion of the war by Russia – and this is exactly how they act. Small steps at first, and eventually big losses."

What did the drone do?

France 24, citing officials, reported that the drone was detected moving into Romanian airspace before it "disappeared from radar" near the border village. The drone did not pass over residential areas and posed no immediate danger to civilians, added officials. Teams, meanwhile, remain on standby to search for possible debris.

Romania has repeatedly reported drone fragments landing on its territory since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, particularly near ports along the border.

NATO's 'Eastern Sentry'

Just a day earlier, NATO unveiled new plans to reinforce air defence on its eastern flank. Romania has also passed legislation this year allowing its military to shoot down drones that cross its borders.

The new NATO initiative, dubbed "Eastern Sentry," will bring in support from Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. The mission will deploy F-16s, Rafale and Eurofighter jets, a Danish anti-air warfare frigate, and enhanced intelligence-sharing across the region.