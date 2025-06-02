/'THIS WILL NOT BE TOLERATED': Trump calls for deportation of 'Anti-American radicals' after Boulder ‘terror’ attack targets pro-Israel rally

At least eight people were injured in a violent attack in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, in what the FBI is calling a suspected act of terrorism. A man reportedly used incendiary devices and a makeshift flamethrower to target demonstrators at a pro-Israel rally near the city courthouse.

Trump reacts: ‘He must go out under Trump Policy’

Reacting to the incident, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, demanding the suspect be deported. He criticised the Biden administration’s immigration policies, linking them to the attack.

“Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America,” Trump wrote. “He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under ‘TRUMP’ Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law,” he said.

Trump added, “This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!”

Who was the suspect behind Colorado attack?

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman of Colorado Springs, was arrested at the scene and treated for minor injuries. Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn confirmed officers arrived around 1:26 p.m. after receiving emergency calls about a man setting people on fire at 13th and Pearl streets.

Multiple victims, mostly aged between 67 and 88, suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious burns. Six people were initially confirmed injured, but the number later rose to eight. Two victims were airlifted to a burn unit in Aurora, while four others were taken to Boulder Community Hospital.

Witnesses describe terrifying scenes

Videos taken at the scene showed a shirtless man holding what appeared to be Molotov cocktails while shouting “Free Palestine!” at demonstrators supporting the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. Eyewitnesses described the attack as “absolutely horrific and shocking”. Israeli flags were also seen scattered on the ground.

According to FBI Special Agent Mark D. Michalek, the suspect used a “makeshift flamethrower” and threw incendiary devices. He confirmed the FBI is treating the incident as “a targeted act of violence”.

“It’s our job, the FBI, the Boulder police, and our law enforcement and community partners, to bring these criminals to justice and keep these communities safe,” Michalek said.

Investigation continues amid rising tensions

The FBI’s Denver division is working alongside local police to process the scene, gather evidence and interview witnesses. Officials are still checking for any potential explosive materials and have set up an evacuation zone.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated that the National Counterterrorism Center is also involved in the investigation. FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino echoed this, confirming the Bureau is treating it as a “targeted terror attack”.

Bongino posted on X, “This act of terror is being investigated as an act of ideologically motivated violence based on the early information, the evidence, and witness accounts.”