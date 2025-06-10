US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jun 9) said his call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went “very well”, adding that he discussed a variety of issues, including ongoing negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, according to The Times of Israel.

Trump said that Iran and the United States will hold a fresh round of nuclear talks on Thursday (Jun 12). He added that Tehran's negotiators were "tough" and that a deal was "not there" yet.

"We have a meeting with Iran on Thursday so we're going to wait until Thursday," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked whether Tehran had submitted a promised counter-proposal on a deal yet. However, AFP reported citing sources that the talks would more likely happen on Friday or Saturday.

“We're doing a lot of work on Iran right now,” Trump said. “It's tough. ... They're great negotiators.”

Netanyahu has threatened to strike Iran's nuclear sites, but Trump has said that he has held him back.

“We're trying to make a deal so that there's no destruction and death,” Trump said after his call with Netanyahu.

“But it might not work out that way. We'll soon find out,” he said.

Iran has insisted on the right to enrich uranium at low levels for civilian use, but Trump tore up a 2015 deal negotiated by former president Barack Obama in his first term in the White House.

“They seek enrichment. They can't have enrichment,” Trump said. “So far, they're not there. I hate to say that because the alternative is a very, very dire one.”

“But they're not there. They have given us their thoughts on the deal and I said, it's just not acceptable,” he added.

Netanyahu's office says Trump made 'reasonable offer to Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Monday (Jun 9) said in a statement that Trump told the Israeli PM that Washington had delivered a “reasonable offer” to Tehran to limit its nuclear programme.

“The Prime Minister spoke this evening with Mr. Trump” and the president informed him “that the United States had transmitted a reasonable offer to Iran, and that they expected to receive a response in the coming days," the statement said.