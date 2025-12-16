/'They put words in my mouth': Trump claims BBC used AI to alter Jan 6 speech, files $10 billion lawsuit

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 15) filed a lawsuit seeking at least $10 billion in damages from the BBC, accusing the British broadcaster of defamation. The lawsuit alleges that the British broadcaster manipulated Trump's January 6, 2021 speech to supporters ahead of the US Capitol riot. The lawsuit has been filed in federal court in Miami and names two counts against the BBC. Trump is seeking "damages in an amount not less than $5,000,000,000" for each count, alleging defamation and violations of Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

BBC 'put words in my mouth': Trump

Earlier in the day, Trump had signalled that legal action was coming, claiming the BBC had deliberately altered his words. He said the broadcaster had "put words in my mouth," and even suggested that the clip may have been manipulated using "AI or something."

Trump's legal team, in a statement to AFP, said the BBC had intentionally "defamed" Trump. "The formerly respected and now disgraced BBC defamed President Trump by intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively doctoring his speech in a brazen attempt to interfere in the 2024 Presidential Election," they alleged.

The statement also alleged the BBC "has a long pattern of deceiving its audience in coverage of President Trump, all in service of its own leftist political agenda". Trump’s lawsuit claims the altered video was broadcast just a week before the election in an effort to damage his campaign. The video was "fabricated and aired by the Defendants one week before the 2024 Presidential Election in a brazen attempt to interfere in and influence the Election's outcome to President Trump's detriment."

What did the BBC do?

The case centres on a documentary aired last year on Panorama, the BBC's flagship current affairs programme, in the run-up to the 2024 US presidential election. The film edited together two separate portions of Trump's speech from January 6 in a way that, according to the lawsuit, made it appear he directly encouraged supporters to storm the Capitol as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's election victory.

The controversy has already had major consequences for the broadcaster. The BBC was thrown into turmoil last month after media reports revived scrutiny of the edited clip. The fallout led to the resignations of the BBC's director-general and its top news executive.