/'Extrememly frustrated' Trump warns Ukraine war could explode into a 'third world war'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Dec 11) issued a stark warning that the Ukraine-Russia war, which is already in its third year, could potentially snowball into a "third world war". Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said, "Things like this end up in third world wars". He said he was alarmed by the scale of recent casualties, claiming that 25,000 people died last month. His statement comes as the White House said that Trump was "extremely frustrated" over delays in the Ukraine-Russia peace deal.

Trump warns of Third World War?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The US President, while expressing his frustration with the slow-moving peace talks, said, "I'd like to see the killing stop. 25,000 people died last month, mostly soldiers, but some people also where bombs were dropped, but for the most part, 25,000 soldiers died last month. I would love to see it stop. And we're working very hard."

He warned that "Things like this end up in third world wars. And I said that the other day. I said, Everybody keeps playing games like this. We will end up in a third world war and we don't want to see that happen."

POTUS 'sick of meetings'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed Trump's words and said that he was "sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting" and now wanted actions, not more diplomatic rounds that go nowhere.

"The president is extremely frustrated with both sides of this war," she said. "He's sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting. He doesn't want any more talk. He wants action. He wants this war to come to an end". Leavitt added that Trump held a call with European leaders on Wednesday, while US special envoy Steve Witkoff and his team are engaged in direct talks with both Russia and Ukraine "literally as we speak."