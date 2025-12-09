/'Obnoxious': Trump insults another female journalist. What triggered him this time? Watch video

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 9) once again took aim at a female reporter, this time accusing one of being "obnoxious". Why? For doing her job and asking questions about the lethal US strikes on alleged drug boats, an issue of widespread concern.

What happened?

During a round table at the White House, Trump, who was visibly struggling to stay awake, took questions from the press. He was asked by ABC reporter Rachel Scott if he was planning on ordering his Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to release the full video of the September 2 boat strike that has been dubbed "double tap". The boat strike saw the US hit the vessel a second time, killing two people who had survived a previous hit.

The contentious boat strike has sparked outrage and has come under scrutiny after it was disclosed that the military killed two survivors who were clinging to the capsized vessel. It has even sparked claims of potential war crimes.

On Monday, Scott asked Trump about his statement from last week that he would have "no problem" releasing the video of the strike. Backpedalling, the POTUS claimed, "I didn't say that. You said that, I didn’t say that. Whatever Hegseth wants to do is OK with me". When pressed further, Trump snapped at the reporter, saying, "You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place." Calling her a "terrible reporter" he added, "Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious, a terrible—actually a terrible—reporter. And it's always the same thing with you. I told you, whatever Pete wants to do is OK with me."

What does Trump have against female journalists?

In recent days, Trump's repeated salvos against female reporters and journalists have raised eyebrows. Just last month, he told Bloomberg News correspondent Catherine Lucey, "Quiet, piggy" for asking why Trump is not releasing the notorious Jeffrey Epstein files, if there was "nothing incriminating" in them.

The very next day, he lashed out at ABC White House correspondent Mary Bruce for asking about the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Trump family's business ties, and the Epstein case. This happened as Trump was hosting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Admonishing her, Trump said, "You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter," while telling her not to "embarrass our guest."