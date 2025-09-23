/‘They pump babies like horses’: Trump slams vaccines, urges parents to delay Hep-B shot until child turns 12

US President Donald Trump, in a press conference, promoted anti-vaccination theories, suggesting that children's vaccination schedules should be changed, claiming that
US President Donald Trump on Monday (Sep 22) pushed anti-vaccination sentiments as he urged pregnant women to avoid using Tylenol during pregnancy over purported autism risks. At a White House press conference, Trump tied the painkiller, which is known as paracetamol outside America, to autism — a link not backed by medical consensus — while calling for major changes to the way babies are vaccinated.
Leaning heavily into anti-vaccine talking points, Trump repeated claims long promoted by his health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He argued that newborns should not receive the Hepatitis B vaccine — despite decades of research showing it prevents maternal transmission of the virus — and suggested childhood vaccines were overloaded with “too much liquid.”
Also read | Trump tells pregnant women to ‘tough it out’ without paracetamol, claims Amish have ‘no autism’ because they lack Tylenol
Trump, who does not have any medical degrees, said that children should not get vaccinated against Hepatitis B until the age of 12 years. He said that "Hepatitis B is sexually transmitted," and stated that thus "There's no reason to give a baby that's almost just born hepatitis B." While it is true that Hep-B is mostly spread via sexual contact, it can be passed from a mother to her child during pregnancy.
“They pump so much stuff into those beautiful little babies, it's a disgrace,” Trump said. “It looks like they’re pumping into a horse,” he claimed, but once again said, "I'm not a doctor, but I'm giving my opinion."
Also read | Paracetamol causes autism? Trump admin to reveal alarming side effects of Tylenol use by pregnant women
The comments echoed Trump’s pandemic-era riffs about disinfectant injections and “light inside the body,” when he was widely mocked for dispensing medical theories from the podium.
For doctors, the concern is more immediate. “Spacing out or delaying vaccines means children will not have immunity against these diseases at times when they are most at risk,” said Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Paediatrics. “Any effort to misrepresent sound science poses a threat to the health of children.”