/‘They pump babies like horses’: Trump slams vaccines, urges parents to delay Hep-B shot until child turns 12

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Sep 22) pushed anti-vaccination sentiments as he urged pregnant women to avoid using Tylenol during pregnancy over purported autism risks. At a White House press conference, Trump tied the painkiller, which is known as paracetamol outside America, to autism — a link not backed by medical consensus — while calling for major changes to the way babies are vaccinated.

Leaning heavily into anti-vaccine talking points, Trump repeated claims long promoted by his health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He argued that newborns should not receive the Hepatitis B vaccine — despite decades of research showing it prevents maternal transmission of the virus — and suggested childhood vaccines were overloaded with “too much liquid.”

Trump, who does not have any medical degrees, said that children should not get vaccinated against Hepatitis B until the age of 12 years. He said that "Hepatitis B is sexually transmitted," and stated that thus "There's no reason to give a baby that's almost just born hepatitis B." While it is true that Hep-B is mostly spread via sexual contact, it can be passed from a mother to her child during pregnancy.

“They pump so much stuff into those beautiful little babies, it's a disgrace,” Trump said. “It looks like they’re pumping into a horse,” he claimed, but once again said, "I'm not a doctor, but I'm giving my opinion."

Echoes of "injecting bleach": Trump's latest remarks spark déjà vu

The comments echoed Trump’s pandemic-era riffs about disinfectant injections and “light inside the body,” when he was widely mocked for dispensing medical theories from the podium.