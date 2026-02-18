/'They better not try anything cute': US President Donald Trump claims Iran war 'very complete'

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 10, 2026, 02:20 IST | Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 02:20 IST
'They better not try anything cute': Trump says Iran war 'very complete' Photograph: (AFP | WION Combination Image)

Story highlights

Trump in an interview with CBS said that the Iran conflict is ‘very complete’ and warned Tehran not to ‘try anything cute’, saying the war could end sooner than expected

Amid the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump has claimed that the war is nearly finished, describing the situation as “very complete.” In statement made during an interview with CBS News, Trump on Monday (March 9) said the conflict had progressed much faster than initially expected and could end soon. Speaking to CBS reporters, the US President said the war is “very complete, pretty much.” Trump argued that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely weakened during the operation. "They have no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones," said Trump, adding that Tehran has nothing left in a "military sense."

The conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran as part of a joint military operation. The escalation pushed several Middle East nations closer to the brink of a wider regional war. Earlier, Trump had said US military action against Iran could last four to five weeks. However, in his latest remarks to CBS, he said Washington was “Far ahead” of that timeline and the conflict could conclude soon.

Trump’s warning to Iran

During the interview, Trump also issued a warning to Tehran, urging the country not to escalate the situation further.

"They've shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it's going to be the end of that country…If they do anything bad, that would be the end of Iran and you'd never hear the name again," POTUS was quoted as saying.

Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz is currently open and claimed ships have resumed passing through the strategic passage. He added that he is considering a potential US takeover of the vital maritime route. His statement come as the United States Department of Defense said in a statement that the US has "only just begun its fight." Trump is also expected to hold a press conference as the conflict continues to impact global oil prices.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

