/Two men charged after alleged ISIS-inspired bomb were thrown near NYC mayor’s home

Two men have been charged with multiple federal offenses after authorities say they threw homemade explosive devices during protests near the home of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, face charges including providing material support to a terrorist organisation and using a weapon of mass destruction. They are also charged with transportation of explosive materials, unlawful possession of destructive devices, and interstate transportation and receipt of explosives.

Investigators said the incident happened on Saturday during a confrontation between anti-Islam protesters and counterprotesters near the mayor’s residence. Body-worn camera footage cited in the complaint shows that as Kayumi was being placed into an NYPD vehicle after his arrest, “a person in the crowd asked why he’d done this,” and Kayumi responded with “ISIS,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a Monday afternoon press conference.

After waiving his Miranda rights, Kayumi told investigators, “He had watched ISIS propaganda on his phone and that his actions that day were partly inspired by ISIS,” Tisch said. Balat also made statements to officers without being questioned. According to Tisch, he said, “This isn’t a religion that just stands when people talk about the blessed name of the Prophet. We take action … If I didn’t do it someone else will come and do it.”

Authorities say Balat also told investigators he had pledged allegiance to the extremist group, according to the court document. Law enforcement later asked Balat whether he was familiar with the Boston Marathon bombing and if that was what he hoped to accomplish. Balat replied, “No, even bigger. It was only three deaths,” the complaint states.

“These were ISIS-inspired actions, and it is chilling that they wanted to do something more than the Boston Marathon, more than three deaths,” Jay Clayton, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at the press conference.

Police said the first improvised explosive device was thrown during the protest but did not explode. Officials said the same suspect then lit a second device, dropped it in the street and ran. That device also failed to detonate. “Preliminary test results determined that these were not hoax devices, nor smoke bombs. They were improvised explosive devices that could have caused serious injury or death,” Tisch said at a news conference on Monday morning with the mayor.

A third device was discovered on Sunday is also being investigated “in connection with” Saturday’s incident, according to the NYPD. Tisch said the third device tested negative for explosive material. The protest was organised by a right-wing provocateur and drew a smaller anti-Islam crowd, which was outnumbered by more than 100 counter protesters, officials said. Police said the suspects entered New York City via the George Washington Bridge and were arrested about an hour later after the devices were thrown.