In a chilling revelation Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that Russian authorities had plans to strike Ukraine's administrative center in kiev - Zelensky’s office - with new Oreshnik missiles. However, Vladimir Putin vetoed the proposal laid out by his senior official.

According to Russia Today, a state-controlled international news television network, Lukashenko while speaking to reporters on Friday (Aug 22) in Minsk said that unnamed figures in Russia had suggested using the system against Kiev’s “decision-making centers,” but Putin declined the suggestion by saying "Absolutely not".

"There would have been nothing left", if the strike would have taken place," added the Belarusian President.

In May, Putin had said that the West was provoking him into using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, but there has been no need for Moscow to take such step. "I hope it won’t be necessary,” he ended by saying.

Russia's Oreshnik missile

Oreshnik is a newly developed medium-range hypersonic missile system developed by Russia that has speeds of up to Mach 10. Serial production of the missile that was first battle-tested in November 2024 when it struck Ukraine’s Yuzhmash defense facility in Dnepr has already started.

Russian officials compare the missiles destructive power in conventional form to a low-yield nuclear strike.

Russia-Ukraine peace talk status

Meanwhile, there has not been much movement on peace talks between Ukraine and Russia after Trump-Putin talks in Alaska last week. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday (Aug 22) accused Zelensky of refusing several principles necessary for peace.

Lavrov said that the Ukrainian president was presented with several principles and said "no" to everything.