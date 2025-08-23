/Israel Hamas war: Fewer than 20 hostages remain alive? Here's what Trump said at Oval office

As Israel military prepares for an expanded offensive in the Gaza city to release all remaining hostages and disarm the Hamas group, United States President Donald Trump in a press conference in the Oval Office on Friday (Aug 22), said that fewer than 20 hostages held by terror group in Gaza are still alive, sparking despair from the families.

Trump taking credit for the release of hostages during the last ceasefire deal between January and March, slammed Hamas’s “extortion,” and spoke about working on ways to reuniting the remaining hostages with their families in Israel.

“So now they have 20, but the 20 is actually probably not 20 because a couple of them are not around any longer," Trump hinted at the number of hostages alive during the press conference at the Oval office.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump was also asked about US' decision to back Israel's decision to take over Gaza City despite protests in Israel, including the family members of the hostages to which he replied "Not all of them".

"And you have to understand, I’m the one who got all of the hostages out," he further said taking credit for the release.

Israel’s defence minister threatens destruction

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defence Minister issued a warning on Friday saying that the Gaza City will get destroyed if Hamas does not agree to Tel Aviv’s terms of disarming, and releasing all remaining hostages in the Palestinian territory to end the war. The warning came as the Israeli military prepares for an expanded offensive in the enclave.

"Soon, the gates of hell will open upon the heads of Hamas’s murderers and rapists in Gaza—until they agree to Israel’s conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and their disarmament,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz posted on social media platform X.