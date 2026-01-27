/'The court's patience is at an end': US judge orders acting ICE director to appear in court

A federal judge in Minnesota has ordered the acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to personally appear in court after the agency failed to comply with a detention order. District Judge Patrick Schiltz directed acting ICE Director Todd Lyons to attend a hearing on Friday (January 30), citing repeated failures by the agency to follow court-mandated timelines for immigration bond hearings.

The order stems from a case involving an immigrant detainee who was granted relief on January 14. Under the court’s ruling, the detainee was entitled to a bond hearing within seven days or immediate release. Court filings indicate that as of 23 January, the hearing had not taken place and the individual remained in custody. Judge Schiltz described the situation as part of a broader pattern of noncompliance, noting that ICE has disregarded dozens of court orders in recent weeks. Despite assurances from government attorneys that the agency understood its legal obligations, violations continued, the judge said.

"The Court’s patience is at an end. Accordingly, the Court will order Todd Lyons, the Acting Director of ICE, to appear personally before the Court and show cause why he should not be held in contempt of Court," Schiltz wrote in his order.



Schiltz also criticised ICE for deploying large numbers of agents in Minnesota without allocating resources to handle the surge of legal challenges that followed. Calling the move to summon the agency’s top official “extraordinary,” the judge said prior efforts to secure compliance had failed. Lyons has been ordered to explain why he should not be held in contempt of court.

