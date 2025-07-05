/'Terrorism remains a pressing threat': PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobago Parliament

Addressing the parliament in Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi emphasised that terrorism is a global evil. He said, “Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. This very Red House has itself witnessed the wounds of terror and the loss of innocent blood. We must stand united to deny terrorism any shelter or space. We thank the people and the government of this country for standing with us in our fight against terrorism.”

PM Modi spoke of the bilateral ties the two countries share; he also highlighted other global issues, including climate change, food, health, and energy security.

He continued, "The world is faced with challenges of climate change, food, health, and energy security. Terrorism remains a pressing threat. Colonial rules of the past may have ended, but their shadows linger in new forms. There are new challenges in space and cybersecurity. Artificial Intelligence is unlocking new opportunities as well as risks. The old institutions are struggling to deliver peace and progress.”

He added, “I also see our partnership in a larger global framework. The scale and speed of change in the world is unprecedented. There are fundamental shifts in the nature of politics and power. Free trade is under pressure. There are growing global divisions, disputes, and disparities.”