/'Tell Ayatollah, gonna put you in a box': Trump shares video of B-2 bombers dropping bunker buster with parody song 'Bomb Iran' - WATCH

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday shared a video of B-2 bombers flying in the air as it was about to attack Iranian nuclear facilities, with a controversial parody song "Bomb Iran". This comes just a day after Trump announced Israel-Iran ceasefire.

The video posted by the US president on Truth Social, featured footage of B-2 bombers, dropping bunker buster bombs at different locations, set to the 1980 parody track by Vince Vance & the Valiants. The lyrics are, "Went to a mosque, gonna throw some rocks, tell the Ayatollah, ‘Gonna put you in a box!’ Bomb Iran.”. Ol’ Uncle Sam’s getting pretty hot, time to turn Iran into a parking lot.”

Hours before posting this video, Trump told reporters while leaving for The Hague, that he is unhappy with both Israel and Iran for violating ceasefire. He had also said that both countries "don't know what they are doing" and need to "calm down".

Trump on Tuesday (Jun 24) doubled down on his claims that the Iranian nuclear sites were "obliterated" in US strikes. In a post on Truth Social, the US President insisted that the three nuclear facilities were "completely destroyed" as he ridiculed media houses that published reports casting doubt on his claims of the destruction of three nuclear sites in Iran -Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

The video has grabbed attention on the social media. One of the users wrote, "Tell me he didn't post this." While another said, "I would have never imagined a president posting something like this in a hundred years. I’m here for it.”

"Did the President actually post this video?," another user questioned, shockingly.