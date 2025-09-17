/'Systematic ethnic cleansing'? Israel opens 48-hour 'escape route' as Gaza City offensive escalates

Israel said on Wednesday (September 17) it would allow civilians to leave Gaza City through a “temporary” corridor as its ground offensive in the territory’s main urban hub gathered pace. The army’s Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, announced that “a temporary transportation route via Salah al-Din Street” would be open for 48 hours only.

How is the offensive unfolding?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Israeli military intensified its bombardment of Gaza City overnight, pushing troops deeper into the centre of the city. Army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir told AFP that the operation had “significantly expanded,” combining ground forces, precision airstrikes and intelligence. “Our objective is to enhance the strikes on Hamas until its decisive defeat,” Zamir said.

Officials estimate 2,000–3,000 Hamas fighters remain in central Gaza City. Around 40% of the civilian population has already fled south, though many remain trapped amid the destruction.

What has been the global reaction?

The UN accused Israel of committing “genocide” and condemned the assault as “carnage”. UN chief António Guterres said Israel appeared “determined to go up to the end” and was not serious about negotiating a ceasefire. France urged Israel to halt its “destructive campaign”, saying it had lost any military rationale and should return to talks.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump accused Hamas of using civilians as cover: “I hear Hamas is trying to use the old human shield deal, and if they do that they’re going to be in big trouble.”