/'Systematic ethnic cleansing'? Israel opens 48-hour 'escape route' as Gaza City offensive escalates

Prapti Upadhayay
Edited By Prapti Upadhayay
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 13:15 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 13:15 IST
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip following renewed Israeli evacuation orders for Gaza City on September 16, 2025. Israel launched its long-anticipated ground assault on Gaza City at dawn on September 16, a day after winning backing from its top ally the United States despite mounting international alarm. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Israel opened a temporary corridor for Gaza civilians as its ground offensive in Gaza City escalated. UN condemned “genocide,” France urged restraint, while Trump blamed Hamas for using civilians as shields.

Israel said on Wednesday (September 17) it would allow civilians to leave Gaza City through a “temporary” corridor as its ground offensive in the territory’s main urban hub gathered pace. The army’s Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, announced that “a temporary transportation route via Salah al-Din Street” would be open for 48 hours only.

How is the offensive unfolding?

The Israeli military intensified its bombardment of Gaza City overnight, pushing troops deeper into the centre of the city. Army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir told AFP that the operation had “significantly expanded,” combining ground forces, precision airstrikes and intelligence. “Our objective is to enhance the strikes on Hamas until its decisive defeat,” Zamir said.

Officials estimate 2,000–3,000 Hamas fighters remain in central Gaza City. Around 40% of the civilian population has already fled south, though many remain trapped amid the destruction.

What has been the global reaction?

The UN accused Israel of committing “genocide” and condemned the assault as “carnage”. UN chief António Guterres said Israel appeared “determined to go up to the end” and was not serious about negotiating a ceasefire. France urged Israel to halt its “destructive campaign”, saying it had lost any military rationale and should return to talks.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump accused Hamas of using civilians as cover: “I hear Hamas is trying to use the old human shield deal, and if they do that they’re going to be in big trouble.”

Hamas described the offensive as “systematic ethnic cleansing targeting our people in Gaza.” Gaza’s civil defence, which operates under Hamas authority, said at least 44 people were killed by Israeli fire on Tuesday alone.

Prapti Upadhayay is a New Delhi-based journalist who reports on key news developments across India and global affairs, with a special focus on US politics.

