/‘Stopped 5 of 8 wars directly with tariff threats’: Trump boasts about brokering peace once again

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Nov 22) said that he stopped five out of eight wars using tariff threats. In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump also said that the United States is taking “trillions of Dollars” in tariffs and investment from foreign nations because of tariffs. The US president added that the stock market just hit its all-time high for the 48th time in 9 months.

“We are taking in TRILLIONS of Dollars in Tariffs and Investment Dollars from foreign lands because of Tariffs. I have stopped 5 of the eight WARS directly because of the threat of Tariffs if they don’t stop fighting or, better yet, if they start,” Trump wrote.

He added, “There is almost no Inflation, and the worst in USA History under Sleepy Joe Biden. The Stock Market just hit an ALL-TIME HIGH for the 48th time in 9 months. To Leonard Leo, Koch, and all of the Countries and Slimeballs that have ripped off the United States of America for years through the use of their own Tariffs, we don’t have a Court System that’s going to let you destroy our Country any longer.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“This is the richest, strongest, and most respected the USA has ever been. November 5th, and Tariffs, are the reasons why. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” he added.