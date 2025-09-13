‘State sponsor of terror’: Pak invites wrath of human rights lawyer, gets roasted at UN | Watch

Pakistan dragged itself into an embarrassment at the UN when it raised an objection that led to a scathing comment that has gone viral on social media. The lawyer working for UN Watch, an independent body overseeing the United Nations, humiliated Pakistan in a few seconds and said, “Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror”—something India has been emphasising for decades. The stage and the drama turned the moment into an internet phenomenon. Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, was speaking about Qatar allegedly “harbouring terrorists”. The UN council was hearing his points on Israel’s recent bombings in Doha that killed some leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas.

Neuer accused Qatar of being a state sponsor of terror and said it should not have given shelter to Hamas leaders. “If you don’t want targeted bombings against terrorists in your capital, why do you harbour terrorists in your capital?” Neuer argued.

Qatar has hosted the political office of Hamas, a US-designated terror organisation, since 2012.

‘When the US killed Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan…’

While speaking about the alleged hypocrisy, he said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron had condemned Israel for hitting targets inside Qatar. “But when the US killed Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, the UN chief at the time celebrated that ‘justice has been done to such a mastermind of international terrorism’. France called it a ‘victory for all democracies’,” Neuer said.

At this moment, Pakistan’s representative raised a point of order and argued that the arguments violate the sovereignty of countries. “We reject unfounded accusations and allegations,” the Pakistan rep said, but the chairperson ruled that its objection was merely about procedure and “not substantive” and then the drama peaked as he gave UN Watch another four seconds, precisely.

Neuer then delivered the punchline, saying, “Mr president, Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror.”

He shared the clip on his X handle, which got over 2 million views in less than three days till the night of September 12.

UN Watch roasted Pakistan in 2020 also

The UN Watch had roasted Pakistan in 2020 also over its inclusion in the United Nations Human Rights Council. “Your presence on the UN Human Rights Council is tolerable,” UN Watch had tweeted.

It was in response to a post on X by the government of Pakistan. “Blasphemy in the garb of freedom of expression is intolerable,” the post said, and was seen as Pakistan backing the beheading of a French teacher in Paris by an Islamic terrorist.