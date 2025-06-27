/'Stars aligned': How Israel planned a 'deception campaign' to lull Iran before launching attack - Details REVEALED on Op Rising Lion

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13, in what it called "preemptive strikes" on Iran's nuclear facilities, however, it was not just a surprise, but the attack was multifaceted.

Israel carried out a "deception campaign" to lull Iran into a false sense of security and cause the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air officials to gather that morning.

When Israel launched its first strike, Iran was still under the impression that the negotiations were underway. However, Iran went on to attack several nuclear facilities, giving its fighter jets and drones the freedom to launch attacks.

The Israeli Defence Forces lauded the operation, saying that "it fully met and even exceeded, all the objectives and goals" that it had set out before the operation.

As the Intelligence Directorate identified that Iran was continuing to advance its "plan to destroy Israel", the IDF stressed that allowing such efforts by Iran would make it much harder to combat in the future.

At that time, the army identified a "strategic window of opportunity" to act against these threats. The IDF said that it used the strategic window of opportunity driven by the growing threat of Iran.

One IDF general, during a recent discussion, said, "The stars aligned."

Over the years, Israel has carried out covert actions, while monitoring the developments in Iran, to delay and disrupt their nuclear and missile threats.

But in October 2024, after the increasing threat during a fight with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the IDF got triggered and accelerated its plan for a campaign against Iran.

In November, the Intelligence Directorate and IAF held a joint conference during which they outlined Iran's "centres of gravity", which included Iranian firepower, air superiority, the nuclear program, force buildup, the Iranian economy, governance, and the military industry.