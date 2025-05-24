'Sleeping in conference rooms': Musk says he's 'super focused' on work after political stint, as X crashes twice in 24 hours

After the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) suffered two outages in less than 24 hours, Elon Musk has said he is back to working round the clock, even sleeping in server, conference, and factory rooms.

Posting on X on Saturday, Musk said, “Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on 𝕏/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out.”

He admitted that the platform has had problems with uptime recently and said improvements were needed urgently.

“As evidenced by the 𝕏 uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made. The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not,” he added.

What caused the outage?

Musk was replying to a post by X Daily News that hinted at a possible cause: A data centre fire at one of the facilities used by X in Oregon. However, X has not officially confirmed the cause.

The service issues affected users globally, with complaints rising sharply on Saturday evening. The platform saw over 25,000 reports by 7:27 pm IST, according to monitoring site Downdetector.

Users report problems with app and website

Downdetector showed that 69% of the complaints were about the app not working, while 23% of users had issues with the website. Around 8% reported trouble connecting to servers.

The outage began shortly after 6:30 pm IST, and was the second one within a day. On Thursday, users had already faced major disruptions, being unable to access the app or website for hours.

X, which Musk bought in 2022 for $44 billion, has not released an official statement about the latest incident.