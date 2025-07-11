India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday (July 11) asked international media to show proof of the damage Pakistan has done to the country while the two nuclear-armed nations were embroiled in a cross-border firing. New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor as a retaliatory action after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives on April 22.



Speaking at the 62nd convocation of IIT Madras, Doval said the operation targeted nine terror sites across Pakistan. He highlighted it was done using indigenously developed technology like Brahmos, radars, battlefield surveillance tech, Integrated Air Command and control system (IACCS).

Following India’s military operation, which he said was completed in mere 23 minutes, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos in which they claimed to have destroyed sites inside the Indian territory.



Slamming the foreign media’s coverage of the conflict, he demanded, “You show me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian (structure).”



Doval said. "Foreign press said that Pakistan did that and this. You show me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian (structure), even a glass pane having been broken.”

As he continued talking about New York Times and other news outlets, he said, “They wrote these things and put it out things. The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan and before and after May 10. Whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala.”