/‘Shocking and distressing’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese issues first statement on Bondi Beach shooting

Following a terror attack at Australia’s iconic Bondi Beach in Sydney, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the incident was “shocking and distressing”. He added that the police and emergency responders are present at the scene and “working to save lives”. This comes after New South Wales (NSW) police said that they were responding to a shooting incident at the famous beach, urging people to avoid the area.

The incident happened during a Hanukkah event at the iconic tourist location. Israeli leaders have condemned the incident, calling it a “cruel attack on Jews.” At least 11 people were injured, including two police officers.

In a statement, Albanese said, “The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected.”

Albanese added that he has spoken with the Australian Federal Police Commissioner and the NSW Premier, and that authorities are working closely with NSW Police as the situation unfolds. He urged members of the public nearby to closely follow official guidance issued by NSW Police.

He further added, “I just have spoken to the AFP commissioner and the NSW premier. We are working with NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police.”

Two gunmen opened fire at the beach, resulting in chaos and panic among people, with bodies reported lying on the ground. One of the alleged shooters was killed, while the other was in critical condition.