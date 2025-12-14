Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘Shocking and distressing’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese issues first statement on Bondi Beach shooting

‘Shocking and distressing’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese issues first statement on Bondi Beach terror attack

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 15:13 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 16:40 IST
‘Shocking and distressing’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese issues first statement on Bondi Beach terror attack

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

New South Wales (NSW) police earlier said that they were responding to a shooting incident at the famous beach, urging people to avoid the area.

Following a terror attack at Australia’s iconic Bondi Beach in Sydney, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the incident was “shocking and distressing”. He added that the police and emergency responders are present at the scene and “working to save lives”. This comes after New South Wales (NSW) police said that they were responding to a shooting incident at the famous beach, urging people to avoid the area.

The incident happened during a Hanukkah event at the iconic tourist location. Israeli leaders have condemned the incident, calling it a “cruel attack on Jews.” At least 11 people were injured, including two police officers.

In a statement, Albanese said, “The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Albanese added that he has spoken with the Australian Federal Police Commissioner and the NSW Premier, and that authorities are working closely with NSW Police as the situation unfolds. He urged members of the public nearby to closely follow official guidance issued by NSW Police.

He further added, “I just have spoken to the AFP commissioner and the NSW premier. We are working with NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police.”

Two gunmen opened fire at the beach, resulting in chaos and panic among people, with bodies reported lying on the ground. One of the alleged shooters was killed, while the other was in critical condition.

Trending Stories

Witnesses reported “two shooters in black” seen at the site after multiple shots were heard at the iconic tourist location. Reportedly, the shooters had semi-automatic rifles, a witness told AFP.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics