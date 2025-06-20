/'Shattered by missile from evil regime': Israel's ‘crown jewel of science' targeted by Iran | What was destroyed as missile hit Weizmann Institute

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, near the site where an Iranian missile struck earlier this week. Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, Iran targeted the Weizmann Institute of Science, damaging crucial research facilities. This came after an Israeli strike killed as many as nine nuclear scientists, with Israel Defence Forces (IDF) calling it a “significant blow to the regime’s ability to acquire weapons of mass destruction.” While no one was killed in the strike on the Weizmann Institute of Science, it caused heavy damage to multiple labs on campus, snuffing out years of scientific research and sending a chilling message to Israeli scientists that they and their expertise are now targets in the escalating conflict with Iran.

"This is the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, where the most advanced research in human biology is conducted—medical research, genetic research," Netanyahu said during his visit. "This research was shattered by a missile from the evil regime. They seek to destroy human progress. That is the essence of this regime. They have enslaved and oppressed their people for nearly 50 years—half a century. Iran is the leading terrorist regime in the world. It must not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. This is Israel’s mission: to save itself from the Iranian threat of annihilation. In doing so, we are saving many, many others," he added.

Why was Weizmann targeted by Iranians?

While it is a multidisciplinary research institute, Weizmann, like other Israeli universities, has ties to Israel’s defense establishment, including collaborations with industry leaders like Elbit Systems, which is why it may have been targeted. The campus has been closed since the strike. Two buildings were hit in the strike, including one housing life sciences labs and a second that was empty and under construction but meant for chemistry study, according to the institute. Dozens of other buildings were damaged. Images show large piles of rock, twisted metal and other debris strewn on campus.

“It’s a moral victory” for Iran, said Oren Schuldiner, a professor in the department of molecular cell biology and the department of molecular neuroscience whose lab was obliterated in the strike. “They managed to harm the crown jewel of science in Israel.”