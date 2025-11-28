Latest in the war of words between US President Donald Trump and Representative of Minnesota Ilhan Omar, the American president called the latter a "low IQ" person. Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, the POTUS said, "When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant States of the Union, such as important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalised."

"When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are crooked and corrupt politicians, so bad for our country, we should send them back from where they came - fast as possible," he added.

The American president also wrote, "They can only damage the United States of America, they do nothing to help it. They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying - some of which is seriously CRIMINAL! When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realised that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O'Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States."

During the State of the Union address on Tuesday (Feb 24), Omar shouted, "You have killed Americans!" as the president accused Democrats of failing to prioritise US citizens over immigrants.

History of clashes and accusations

Last year, Trump accused Omar of marrying her brother to secure US citizenship. The baseless claim of the American president came after Omar grilled Republicans for attacking the left over Kirk's assassination. While talking to Mehdi Hasan on his platform Zeteo, Omar called the Republicans "full of s***.”