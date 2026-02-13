/‘Send her back’: BNP to formally seek Sheikh Hasina’s extradition from India after election win

After the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a landslide victory in the national election, the party announced on Friday (Feb 13) that it will formally seek the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India. Salahuddin Ahmed, party official, told a press briefing in Dhaka that the BNP would “press for her extradition in accordance with the law."

“It is a matter between the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh and the Foreign Ministry of India. We will urge the government of India to send her back to face trial," he said.

Hasina's first reaction on election

Hasina called for the “cancellation of this voterless, illegal, and unconstitutional election" on Thursday (Feb 12). In a statement, Hasina thanked voters for “boycotting and rejecting this election without the Awami League". By 2 in the afternoon, the voter turnout was recorded as less than 50 per cent, as per the Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

After the polling ended, Hasina issued the statement and said that the number of voters on the voter list, especially in Dhaka, “has increased abnormally, which is highly questionable and unbelievable".

“Today’s so-called election, organised by Yunus, who took power through illegal and unconstitutional means, was essentially a carefully planned farce. Disregarding the people’s voting rights, democratic values, and the spirit of the constitution, a deceptive election was arranged without the Awami League and without voters," she said.