/'Russia always supported...': Putin READY to join Trump's Gaza 'board of peace'? Here's what he said

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to US invitation to join US President Donald Trump-led Gaza Board of Peace. His statement comes after the US president on Wednesday (Jan 21) claimed that Putin had accepted his invitation to join the peace board. In his statement, Putin countered Trump's claims and said that the invitation was only under consideration. He also highlighted Russia's efforts and support towards global peace.

In his televised opening remarks at the national Security Council meeting late Wednesday night, Putin said, “First of all, I want to thank the US President for the offer. Russia has always supported, and continues to support, any efforts aimed at strengthening international stability. We also note the role the current US administration is playing in trying to find a way out of the Ukrainian crisis.” Earlier, Trump told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland after meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte that Putin accepted the invitation. “He was invited. He’s accepted,” he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Putin clarified later, “As for whether Russia will take part in this Peace Council, the Foreign Ministry has been instructed to carefully review the documents we’ve been sent and consult with our strategic partners. Only after that will we be in a position to give an official answer.”

Trump's ‘board of peace’