/Netanyahu vs Trump over Gaza 'board of peace'? Israel issues statement after US announces members

Israel on Saturday (Jan 17) said that it objected the members of the Gaza panel that will operate under US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, which oversees post-war governance in the Palestinian territory. US President Donald Trump had on Friday (Jan 16) announced the who's who of the Gaza Board of Peace. Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British prime minister Tony Blair, will be part of the Board of Peace. This group will oversee the new international security force for the battered Palestinian territory. The panel, known as the Gaza executive board, notably includes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and a Qatari official too. Trump had already declared himself the chair of the body. The White House said that the Board of Peace will take on issues such as “governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding and capital mobilization.”

On Saturday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “The announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Executive Board, which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy.” "The Prime Minister has instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister to contact the US Secretary of State on this matter."

The moves came after the Palestinian committee of technocrats tasked with governing Gaza under the oversight of the Board of Peace began held its first meeting in Cairo, attended by Kushner. Meanwhile, the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad criticised the composition of the Board of Peace, saying it served Israel's interests. The board "came in accordance with Israeli criteria and to serve the interests of the occupation", the group said in a statement.

Invitations for joining the baord was given to several leaders from various countries. In Canada, a senior aide to Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he intended to accept Trump's invitation, while in Turkey, a spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had been asked to become a "founding member" of the board. Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that Cairo was "studying" a request for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to join. Sharing an image of the invitation letter, Argentine President Javier Milei wrote on X that it would be "an honor" to participate in the initiative.