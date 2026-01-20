Trump shared posts depicting Greenland and Canada as part of the US, intensifying his push to acquire Greenland on national security grounds. Citing Arctic strategy, rare earth resources and threats from Russia and China, Trump has warned of tariffs
US President Donald Trump in a Truth Social post shared a map of United States showing Greenland and Canada as its part. This comes amid Trump’s massive push to take over Greenland citing ‘national security.’ In the post, Trump is seen seated inside the Oval Office, with NATO leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, UK PM Keir Starmer President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, among others.
In another Truth Social post, Trump along with Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Macro Rubio, is seen hoisting US flag in Greenland. A board nearby read: Greenland, US territory, EST. 2026
Trump has repeatedly suggested on Truth Social and in meetings that Canada should become the 51st US state. He argued that without massive US "subsidies" (referencing trade deficits), Canada would cease to exist as a “viable country.” Stating that he wants Canada to be the 51st state, Trump had said, "I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st State because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen."
It all started soon after US strike on Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Trump claimed that making the Danish territory part of the United States would serve US national security interests, given its strategic location on the Arctic.
Trump argued that US ownership is a necessity to prevent Russia or China from occupying the territory. He claimed that the area is already "covered with Russian and Chinese ships" and mocked Greenland’s own defenses as consisting of just “two dog sleds.” Despite opposition from his NATO allies, Trump has continued with his rhetoric, saying, "I'm a fan of Denmark, too, I have to tell you. And you know, they've been very nice to me…But you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean that they own the land." He also declared that United States will make a deal with Greenland either the “hard way or the easy way.”
Trump has linked his desire to take control of Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he no longer thought "purely of Peace." When asked if he would use force to seize Greenland, Trump declined to answer but he did reiterate his threat to hit European nations with tariffs if a deal is not reached.
In a text message to Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, Trump said, "Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America." In his message, Trump also repeated his accusation that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China. "…why do they have a "right of ownership" anyway? There are no written documents, it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also."
Greenland has a population of 57,000 people. Denmark controls defence and foreign policy in Greenland while the island has been under extensive self-government since 1979. Greenland is often described as a "giant stationary aircraft carrier" due to its position in the Arctic. It holds massive deposits of rare earth elements. Approximately 20% of the world's fresh water is locked in Greenland's ice sheet