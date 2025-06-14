Israel-Iran war: US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Saturday (June 14) stressed that he had a "rough" night in Israel, adding that he had to head to the shelter five times during the night.

The ambassador said that the whole nation was under orders to stay near the shelter.

"Been rough nite in Israel. Had to head to shelter 5 times during the nite. It’s now Shabbat here. Should be quiet. Probably won’t be. Entire nation under orders to stay near shelter," Huckabee said in a post on X.

As the war escalated between Israel and Iran, Tehran has vowed to expand the war in the coming days, adding that they will also attack US bases now.

Iran's Fars news agency cited senior military commanders, saying that the attackers (Israel) would be the target of a decisive and extensive Iranian response.

"The war will expand in the coming days and will also include US bases in the region. The attackers will be the target of a decisive and extensive Iranian response," Fars reported citing a military official.

The US ambassador in another post, noted that 700,000 Americans live in Israel, adding, "That is equivalent to a full House District."

"If you hear “Israel is no concern to USA” remember 700,000 AMERICANS live in Israel. That is equivalent to a full House District. More Americans here than in any other country except Mexico! Iran isn’t just attacking Israel but your fellow Americans who live here," he said.

After Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, Iran retaliated and launched missiles across Israel, hitting residential buildings, that led to the death of three people, while injuring over two dozen.

Moreover, earlier today, Iran said that the dialogue with the US over the nuclear programme is "meaningless".

Iran further accused the US of supporting the attack, Reuters reported.

“The other side [the US] acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime [Israel] to target Iran’s territory,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.