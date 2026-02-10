/‘Ready to support’: King Charles issues fresh statement as UK police probe if Andrew shared official secrets with Epstein

*Disclaimer: WION is only reporting the names that have been mentioned in the Epstein files and is not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. Readers are advised to use their discretion on this article.

Amid growing controversy over former Prince Andrew's links with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, United Kingdom's King Charles III said that he is "ready to support" the police in their investigations on brother. The UK police is particularly probing if Andrew passed sensitive reports to Epstein when he was a UK trade envoy. Expressing “profound concern”, King Charles ensured that he would help the police in their investigation. This comes after the Buckingham Palace in its statement said that the King and Queen's "thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse". Prince William and Princess of Wales Catherine also issued a statement saying they were "deeply concerned" by the latest revelations about Epstein. Notably, in July-Aug, 2025, FBI Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell in which she denied any wrongdoing by public figures like Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, including former Prince Andrew.

“The King has made clear... his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr (Andrew) Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct. While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” the palace said in a statement. The statement comes after Thames Valley Police confirmed it is assessing whether there are grounds to investigate a complaint by the anti-monarchy group Republic, which reported Mountbatten-Windsor for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets. Several emails from the latest tranche of Epstein Files released by the US Department of Justice reveal the long-running links between Andrew and Epstein.

Andrew and Epstein links

The latest tranche of Epstein Files reveal a deep connection between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and late convicted sex offender Epstein. Andrew was reportedly introduced to Epstein in 1999 by Ghislaine Maxwell, whom the ex-royal has known since university. Both got along well with Andrew inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace in 2010, soon after he was released from jail for sex crimes. He also attended royal events like Princess Beatrice's birthday party. A victim alleged that Epstein trafficked her to London in 2010 for a sexual encounter with Andrew. Earlier, Andrew's name surfaced when Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to Andrew three times, starting when she was 17. Andrew even paid a financial settlement to Giuffre to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.