/Kiswa on Jeffrey Epstein’s floor? New image shows sex offender standing on sacred Islamic cloth of Kaaba, sparks outrage

Epstein Files image sparks global outrage after sacred Kaaba Kiswa cloth was seen on Jeffrey Epstein’s floor, prompting condemnation from Muslims over disrespect to an Islamic holy object.
A fresh image from the documents of the Epstein Files released by the Department of Justice has created outrage across the Muslim community as it shows the sacred cloth of the Kaaba on the floor of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In the image that surfaced online, Emirati billionaire Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and the late American sex offender are standing over the Kiswa, the sacred cloth of the Kaaba.
The cloth was identified by its black fabric and gold embroidery of a Quranic verse on it. It is a part of the Kaaba's covering. Earlier, it was found in emails that the cloth was sent to Epstein.
Earlier, the documents from the DOJ, released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, triggered forestorm after the emails revealed the fragments of the Kiswa were shipped from Saudi Arabia in 2017 to the island of Espetin.
The Kiswa on the Kaaba is replaced every year during the first day of the Islamic Year - Muharram. In one of the messages in the Files, the logistical contact explained to Epstein that the cloth was touched by millions of pilgrims and was carrying their prayers.