/'Ready to fight but will defend diplomacy': Iran sends message to US from India, wants BRICS to shatter 'Western superiority'

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday (May 14) addressed the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting and urged members of the block to “unequivocally condemn violations of international law”, adding that his country has been subjected to “brutal and unlawful aggression by the United States and Israel.” He said that Iran is the “victim of illegal expansionism and warmongering" and called on BRICS nation to shatter “West’s false sense of superiority.” In what sounded like a message to the US, Araghchi said that Iran is “unbreakable and emerges stronger and more united when under pressure." He said that the Islamic Republic is ready to fight but is also ready to pursue and defend diplomacy. The Iranian Foreign Minister described Iran's confrontation with Western powers as part of a broader struggle against "Western hegemony", saying Tehran's actions were linked to the interests of BRICS nations and the wider Global South.

"Over the past year, I have had the honour of attending two BRICS summits to express the Iranian government's belief that this mechanism symbolises the emergence of a new world order, one in which the global South is one of the main architects of the world's future. What was once an ambitious ideal has become a reality, but it is a fragile one. Declining imperialist powers are seeking to turn back the clock and are reacting with desperation and aggression as they seek to downgrade," Araghchi said.

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Abbas Araghchi calls Iran’s battle a defence of BRICS nations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s confrontation with the West was not just about Tehran, but about defending all BRICS+ nations and the “new world” the bloc was trying to build together. He claimed Iranian soldiers had sacrificed their lives resisting what he described as Western hegemony and America’s perceived sense of immunity.

Iran urges BRICS to counter US ‘superiority’ and ‘bullying’

Araghchi expressed appreciation for support from BRICS countries but urged member states to intensify efforts against what he called a culture of superiority and impunity associated with the United States. He said many countries in the BRICS grouping were familiar with American coercion and pressure, adding that such practices belonged to the past and should be collectively challenged.

BRICS meeting underway under India’s chairmanship