External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the BRICS grouping is expected to play a "constructive and stabilising role" at a time when the world is facing "considerable flux in international relations" along with several overlapping challenges such as economic uncertainties, and disruptions in trade, technology, and climate governance that are influencing global developments.

Speaking during his opening remarks at the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in New Delhi, Jaishankar noted that ongoing conflicts and deep structural uncertainties are reshaping the global order, presenting both fresh challenges and rising expectations for emerging economies.

Jaishankar calls for ‘dialogue & diplomacy’ over West Asia tensions

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Addressing peace and security concerns, he said the continuing conflicts underscore the urgent need for greater reliance on diplomacy and dialogue, while also drawing attention to shared concerns over terrorism. "Peace and security issues remain central to the global order. Recent conflicts only underline the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. There is also a deeply shared interest in strengthening cooperation against terrorism."

"We meet at a time of considerable flux in international relations. Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties, and challenges in trade, technology, and climate are shaping the global landscape. There is a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role," Jaishankar said. "In this background, our discussions today are an opportunity to reflect on global and regional developments and to consider practical ways to strengthen our cooperation," he added.

Jaishankar emphasised that development challenges continue to remain central to the concerns of many countries, particularly in areas such as energy security, food security, fertiliser availability, health systems, and access to finance.

He further highlighted the importance of economic resilience, noting that stability in supply chains and diversification of markets are key priorities for sustaining global growth.