/'Pregnancy crises': Trump administration revokes Biden's emergency abortions policy

US President Donald Trump's administration announced on Tuesday (June 3) that it would revoke the guidance to American hospitals that directed them to provide emergency abortions for women. The withdrawal of the guidance by the Trump administration means abortion will be denied when it would be necessary to stabilise the medical condition of pregnant women.

The policy was introduced by the Joe Biden-led administration in 2022. This was an effort to ensure women in medical emergencies, like severe bleeding or risk of organ failure, get abortions when required.

While approving the police, the Biden administration had argued that hospitals needed to provide emergency abortions under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act.

Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement, “The Trump Administration would rather women die in emergency rooms than receive life-saving abortions."

"In pulling back guidance, this administration is feeding the fear and confusion that already exists at hospitals in every state where abortion is banned. Hospitals need more guidance, not less, to stop them from turning away patients experiencing pregnancy crises," she added.

Meanwhile, Trump administration's decision was hailed by many anti-abortion advocates.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, said in a statement that the policy was a way to expand abortion access in states where it was banned.

“Democrats have created confusion on this fact to justify their extremely unpopular agenda for all-trimester abortion,” Dannenfelser said.

"In situations where every minute counts, their lies lead to delayed care and put women in needless, unacceptable danger," she added.

Meanwhile, an investigation report by the Associate Press last year had found that even the policy was enforced by Biden, multiple pregnant women were being turned away who were need of urgent abortions.

