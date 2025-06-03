American comedian and writer Jon Stewart did not hesitate to comment on Elon Musk, Trump's "closest buddy", slamming him on how the DOGE founder left US President Donald Trump's White House.

Stewart put light on how far Musk has fallen during Trump's second term.

He showed a picture of Musk at a Trump campaign event, where he was seen jumping with joy. "Look at the poor b*****d", Stewart said.

“He went from this...” Stewart said, gesturing to the happy photo, “...to this.”

Stewart then showed a recent picture of Musk from his farewell press conference, in which he was not smiling.

“Look at this f---ing guy,” Stewart joked. “He went from tech titan, given a mandate to move fast and crush the deep state, to... guy who had a bad night in Nashville at a bar he can’t remember.”

Stewart said, "He's beaten down", adding, "He’s got that look on his face that I imagine his employees normally have. Black eye, 1,000-yard stare. This dude has seen some s--t.”

He further noted that Musk spent "$300 million of his own money to get Trump elected, and irreparably damaged his personal brand and almost all of his business,” adding that he’d gotten nothing of value in return.

On May 30, Trump held a press conference in the Oval Office for Elon Musk as a farewell for his departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

This comes after Musk spent 130 days in the Trump administration firing tens of thousands of civil servants and sparking dozens of lawsuits over potential misuse of Americans’ personal data.

The US president hailed Musk for leading “the most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations.”

“Elon gave an incredible service. There’s nobody like him, and he had to go through the slings and the arrows, which is a shame, because he's an incredible patriot. The good news is that 90% of the country knows that, and they appreciate it, and they really appreciate what he did,” Trump said.