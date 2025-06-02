/'Little stuck in a bind': Elon Musk reveals he was not okay with everything Trump administration was doing

While US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk may have appeared as a dream team, but in a recent interview, he revealed he was not in agreement with every decision made by the administration.

In an interview to news outlet CBS, a day before announcing his resignation, Musk said, "I'm a little stuck in a bind, where I'm like, well, I don't wanna, you know, speak up against the administration, but I … also don't wanna take responsibility for everything the administration's doing. So I'm, like, kinda stuck, you know?"

He also said, "But it's difficult for me to bring that up in an interview because then it creates a bone of contention."

While Trump and Musk seemed like they were working hand in glove towards the aims and aspirations for America. His resignation from DOGE and exit from the Trump administration came as a surprise to many. Rift had begun widening probably after the budget bill passed by House Republicans, which Trump called the 'big, beautiful bill.'

While speaking to CBS, Musk said, "I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion."

And as Trump assumed office, he, along with Musk was keen on slashing jobs and saving America's money. They were on a mission to cut the wasteful expenditure that meant dismantling departments and reducing the workforce.

But on May 29, Musk announced that he is ending his 'scheduled time' with the administration. In an X post, he wrote, "As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."