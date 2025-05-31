/'Would have been EXTREMELY obvious...': Elon Musk's on reports of him using drugs including ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms

Reacting to the report of the New York Times about alleged drug abuse, Tesla boss Elon Musk said that he meets many people on a daily basis and if claims made by NYT were true, then it would have been "extremely obvious."



According to NYT report, Musk allegedly used substances such as hallucinogenic mushrooms, ecstasy, and the anesthetic ketamine during the presidential campaign of 2024 after which Donald Trump came to power.



“I’m in meetings with dozens to hundreds of people every day and am photographed constantly. If this bs from NYT were true, it would have been EXTREMELY obvious,” the Tesla CEO wrote on X.

Additionally in the press conference with Trump on Friday at Oval Office, when Musk was asked about the NYT report, he slammed the reporter and bashed NYT claiming that they got Pulitzer for a "fake Russiagate story."

Musk interrupted the reporter who asked him the question about NYT report, and bashed the outlet, and said, “Is The New York Times — is that the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on the Russiagate? Is that the same organization? I think it is,” he said, turning to Trump. “I think it is.” Trump replied, “it is.”

“I think the judge just ruled against New York Times for their lines about the Russiagate hoax, and they may have to give back their Pulitzer Prize. That New York Times. Let’s move on,” he added. The Tesla CEO was referring to a recent ruling from a judge allowing Trump’s lawsuit against the Pulitzer Board to proceed.

The Tesla CEO also slammed NYT on his X post calling them “pure propaganda,” adding that it will be a good day for him when the publication would have to return their Pulitzer Prize. “Can’t wait until they have to return their Pulitzer for their deliberate lies about the Russia hoax. That will be a good day,” he wrote.