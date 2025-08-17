/'October 7 will repeat': Netanyahu says Israelis calling to end war are 'strengthening Hamas' amid backlash from hostage families

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly criticised nationwide protests on Sunday (August 17) that called for an end to the Gaza war, accusing demonstrators of giving Hamas more leverage in ongoing talks. “Those who call today for ending the war without defeating Hamas are not only hardening Hamas’s position and distancing the release of our hostages, they are also ensuring that the atrocities of October 7 will repeat themselves again and again,” Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

He added, “To make progress on the release of our hostages and to ensure that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel, we must complete the mission and defeat Hamas.”

Why are families of hostages angry?

Netanyahu’s comments sparked outrage among families of those held captive in Gaza. The Hostages Families Forum, which represents the majority of relatives, accused the prime minister of misleading the public and blocking deals that could have brought their loved ones home.

“Netanyahu, for 22 months the hostages are languishing in Gaza, on your watch,” the group said in a statement. “Instead of deceiving the public, disseminating spin and slandering the families of hostages, bring our loved ones back in a deal and end the war,” he added.

They further charged that “today everyone in Israel already knows that there were many opportunities to bring the hostages back. The one who torpedoed, rejected and avoided [a deal] is the one who raised the price.”

What triggered the general strike?

The strike was led by the October Council, which includes survivors of the Hamas attack and families of those killed or kidnapped on 7 October. The group is demanding an immediate end to the war, accountability from Israel’s leadership, and the safe return of the hostages.

According to the Hostages Forum, “hundreds of thousands” joined the demonstrations, while “thousands of big and small business closed their doors to allow their workers to join the clear call: solidarity, mutual responsibility and bringing our loved ones back.”

What is Netanyahu’s position on Gaza?

Netanyahu insists that Hamas must be defeated and disarmed before any ceasefire can be agreed. He said Hamas wants Israel to completely withdraw from Gaza, including the Philadelphi Corridor on the border with Egypt, which he argued would allow the group to “regroup, rearm, and attack us again.” The prime minister said that he remained “determined to implement” a security cabinet decision to push forward with the IDF’s operation in Gaza City, which he described as essential for Israel’s long-term security.

How many hostages remain in Gaza?