/'Obstruction of some clauses' by US could cancel peace deal, says Iran

Hours after both the countries, US and Iran hinted at reaching a truce agreement soon, Tehran on Monday accused Washington of continuing to obstruct key clauses related to the release of Iran’s blocked assets and said that the negotiations could collapse.

Disagreements over the unfreezing of Iranian funds is a major sticking point in the negotiations for Tehran, reported Iran's Tasnim News Agency.

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“US obstruction of some clauses of the agreement, including the issue of releasing Iran’s blocked assets, still continues,” Tasnim reported, adding “There is still a possibility that the agreement may be canceled."

"Time is on our side"

On the other hand US President Donald Trump has directed his negotiation team “not to rush into a deal” with Tehran because “time is on our side”.

The US president, in a Truth Social post, also added that “The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!”

He pointed out that Washington’s “relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one,” adding that “they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb”.

What Trump said earlier

This comes after Trump on Saturday (May 23) said that an agreement had been "largely negotiated" between the two countries, sparking speculation of an announcement.