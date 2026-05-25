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'Obstruction of some clauses' by US could cancel peace deal, says Iran

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: May 25, 2026, 09:57 IST | Updated: May 25, 2026, 09:57 IST
'Obstruction of some clauses' by US could cancel peace deal, says Iran

Strait of Hormuz

Story highlights

Trump pointed that Washington’s “relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one,” adding that “they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb”.

Hours after both the countries, US and Iran hinted at reaching a truce agreement soon, Tehran on Monday accused Washington of continuing to obstruct key clauses related to the release of Iran’s blocked assets and said that the negotiations could collapse.

Disagreements over the unfreezing of Iranian funds is a major sticking point in the negotiations for Tehran, reported Iran's Tasnim News Agency.

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“US obstruction of some clauses of the agreement, including the issue of releasing Iran’s blocked assets, still continues,” Tasnim reported, adding “There is still a possibility that the agreement may be canceled."

"Time is on our side"

On the other hand US President Donald Trump has directed his negotiation team “not to rush into a deal” with Tehran because “time is on our side”.

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The US president, in a Truth Social post, also added that “The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!”

He pointed out that Washington’s “relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one,” adding that “they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb”.

What Trump said earlier

This comes after Trump on Saturday (May 23) said that an agreement had been "largely negotiated" between the two countries, sparking speculation of an announcement.

Iran foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also gave similar signal by saying the two sides are both "very close and very far" from reaching an agreement.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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