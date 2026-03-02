/‘Nothing has changed in our military capability,’ says Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that although Iran has “lost some commanders... nothing has changed in our military capability”. “This is exactly what happened last time,” said a defiant and combative foreign minister while referring to the joint strikes by Israel and the US in June last year.

“They killed some of our top commanders, but they were replaced very soon, and in less than 12 hours, we were able to start retaliation,” Araghchi said in an interview, without referring to the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, adding, “This time, it was even faster.”

In a post on X, Araghchi even claimed that Iran had studied the defeats of the US military in the last two decades and incorporated lessons accordingly.

“We’ve had two decades to study defeats of the US military to our immediate east and west. We’ve incorporated lessons accordingly,” he posted on X. “Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war. Decentralized Mosaic Defense enables us to decide when—and how—the war will end,” Araghchi wrote in the post on X.

‘Iran military units acting independently’

Araghchi said in another interview that some military units have become “independent and somewhat isolated” and are operating only on pre-issued general instructions.

“What happened in Oman was not our choice. We have already told our Armed Forces to be careful about the targets they choose,” Araghchi told Al Jazeera.

“There is no victory in this war. They have not been able to achieve their targets, and they will not be able to achieve their targets in the coming days,” he added.

‘Gulf partners should pressure the other side to stop this war’

Araghchi insisted that he had been in direct contact with regional counterparts since the fighting began and denied that its neighbours were the main targets.

“This is a war imposed on us by the United States and Israel,” he said. “I wish that they understand that what is going on in the region is not our fault, it is not our choice.”

“They [Gulf partners] shouldn’t pressure us to stop this war. They should pressure the other side.”

US has ‘destroyed and sunk’ nine Iranian naval ships: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US has “destroyed and sunk” nine Iranian naval ships.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social, “I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important. We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”