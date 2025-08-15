/'Not going to happen': Hunter Biden defiant on Melania Trump's $1 billion lawsuit threat over Epstein comments

The rift between US First Lady Melania Trump and Hunter Biden does not seem to die down. A day after Melania Trump threatened to sue Hunter Biden for $1 billion for defamation over his comments linking her to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Hunter, son of former President Joe Biden on Thursday (Aug 14) refused to apologise. In fact he issued an expletive-laden response to the first lady's demand to retract comments he made linking her to Epstein.

Hunter, on being asked by British journalist Andrew Callaghan, whether he will tender an apology to Melania said, “F*** that! That’s not going to happen."

"First of all is that, what I said was what I have heard and seen reported and written, primarily from Michael Wolff but also dating back all the way to 2019 when The New York Times – I think Annie Carney and and Maggie Haberman – reported that sources said that Jeffrey Epstein claimed to be the person to introduce Donald Trump to Melania at that time," Biden continued.

Notably, Andrew Callaghan was the same journalist who had interviewed Hunter in July when he made the allegations leading to the first lady threatening action against him.

What did Hunter Biden claim about Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein?

In an interview this month on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan titled "Hunter Biden Returns," the son of the Democratic ex-president Joe Biden claimed: “Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep.”

He cited Trump biographer Michael Wolff as the source of his remarks.

What did Michael Wolff claim about Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein?