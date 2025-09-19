/‘No proper inquiry’: Indian techie shot dead ‘by cops’ in US; father seeks Jaishankar’s help

A 30-year-old man from Telangana was shot dead by police in California earlier this month after what has been described as a scuffle with his roommate. The man, identified as Mohammed Nizamuddin from Mahabubnagar district, had been living in the United States since 2016. He first moved to Florida for higher studies, completed his MS, and later worked as a software professional before relocating to California after a promotion, his family said.

What do the family members say?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Nizamuddin’s father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, said he learnt of the incident on 3 September through one of his son’s friends. In a letter to the external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, he wrote, “Today morning, I came to know he (Nizamuddin) was shot dead by Santa Clara Police and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara, California. I do not know the actual reasons why the police shot him dead.” Hasnuddin has appealed to the central government to help bring his son’s body back to Mahabubnagar.

How did the scuffle reportedly unfold?

While details remain unclear, Hasnuddin said the fight between his son and the roommate appeared to be over a minor issue. A relative of Nizamuddin told ANI that the quarrel began over an air conditioner and later escalated into violence involving knives. The neighbour is said to have alerted police. “When the police entered the room, they asked the occupants to show their hands. One boy complied; the other did not. The police then fired four rounds, and the child was shot. It is extremely regrettable that, according to the reports, no proper inquiry took place and the shooting happened so quickly,” the relative said.

What help are the family seeking?