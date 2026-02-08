/'Neo-Nazi, 'blood' swastika on wall, Holocaust slogans': What we know about Russia college stabbing accused

More than six individuals including four Indian students and two police officers, were injured in a knife attack on Saturday (Feb 07) in the sports hall of a foreign students' hostel at a university in Russia. The attacker is allegedly a 15-year-old and reportedly was part of a banned neo-Nazi outfit. Russia’s Interior Ministry said that the teenager armed with a knife entered a dormitory hall at the state medical university in Ufa and launched an attack on the students. According to Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj Gen Irina Volk, the attacker resisted arrest and also inflicted injuries on himself. He also allegedly shouted slogans about the Holocaust. A high-level probe into the incident has been launched.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Indian Embassy in Russia also confirmed the incident and said officials from consulate in Kazan are headed to Ufa to assist the injured students. “An unfortunate incident of an attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities, and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students,” the embassy posted on X.

What we know about the attacker?