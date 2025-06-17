/'Much bigger than that': Trump says he didn't leave G7 Summit for Israel-Iran ceasefire, says Macron 'always gets it wrong'

Israel-Iran War: After leaving the G7 Summit in Canada abruptly amid the Israel-Iran war, the US President Donald Trump said that he did not leave to work on the ceasefire.

"Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a “cease fire” between Israel and Iran. Wrong!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!" he added.

This came after the French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that the American president left the summit before time to work on a ceasefire deal between war-torn Israel and Iran.

Not only this, after leaving the summit, Trump also posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, "evacuate Tehran." The comment made a chaotic situation as it came during Israel's reported strike in Tehran.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote on his social media.

'Israel has a right to defend itself'

After Trump left, the G7 leaders issued a joint statement saying that Israel has "a right to defend itself." The statement published by Canada said, "We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel."

Moreover, the statement said that it's Iran which is the " principal source of regional instability and terror."

"We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," the statement read.

