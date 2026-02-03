/'More troops needed in Balochistan amid serious security situation': Pakistan Defence Minister

The clashes between Pakistan army and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) which has seen several casualties on both sides in the last one week has prompted Pakistan to think of deploying large numbers of troops in the region. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that the province's vast geography, serious security situation and recent surge in attacks requires more force in the region.

Asif remarks came amid security forces killing 177 militants after the BLA launched simultaneous attacks at 12 locations in the volatile province.

"Balochistan constitutes over 40 per cent of Pakistan geographically...To control it is much more difficult than a populated city, and it needs deployment of massive forces. Our troops are deployed there and are in action against them (terrorists), but they are physically handicapped by guarding and patrolling such a big area," said Asif while addressing the National Assembly.

He also pointed towards the nexus between criminals and terrorists, and said that criminal gangs were being backed by Baloch Liberation Army - banned in Pakistan - which harbours and protects smugglers.

"In Balochistan, tribal elders, the bureaucracy and those running separatist movements have formed a nexus," he said.

He further said that Pakistan was committed to eliminating terrorism and would not allow violence to "dress it up as a freedom movement".

"When you try to rationalise violence or dress it up as a freedom movement, it is not acceptable because it is not true. This is a cover to legitimise criminal activities," said Asif.