/Iran willing to be flexible, could shut parts of nuclear programme to ease tension with US: Report

Amid reports of Iran and the United States agreeing to come to the negotiating table over Tehran's nuclear programme, Iranian officials say Tehran may suspend or shut down nuclear program to ease tensions between both the countries. This is in stark contrast with Iran's continued stand of not halting uranium enrichment in any deal with Washington.

The officials told The New York Times (NYT) that Tehran is wiling to break away from its stance to ease tensions with US amid attack threats by Trump.

However, they said that the alternative proposal floated by the United States last year, before the 12-day war with Israel and the attack by Washington on its nuclear facilities would be a much viable option. According to the proposal a consortium would be created to generate electricity using nuclear energy, with uranium enrichment carried out outside Iran.

Speaking to NYT, the official further said that secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week had conveyed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's message to the leader which said that Tehran is willing to transfer its enriched uranium to Russia.

The report comes amid US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's expected meeting in Istanbul for high-stakes talks on the Tehran nuclear programme later this week.

Trump hopeful of striking a deal but keeps threat of attack on Iran intact

US President Donald Trump also spoke positively about the meeting and the potential of both the countries striking a deal. However, he kept his threat of attack on Iran intact.