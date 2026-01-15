/'Maybe we’ll bomb them, maybe I’ll just dance': Trump's Iran attack plan mocked by popular comedy sketch show

As Trump threatens military action against Iran amid protests in the country, Israel’s popular comedy sketch show on Channel 12 on the Keshet network has taken a dig at the Iran-US standoff, particularly on US President Donald Trump. In recent days, the POTUS has spoken about coming to the aid of protesters in Iran, even posting on Truth Social, "HELP IS ON ITS WAY", while threatening "strong action" over Tehran's violent crackdown on nationwide protests.

The show began with showing Trump sitting in his office in the White House deciding what to do as he holds two pictures in his hands, one of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the other of a military aircraft.

Then goes the popular comedian of the show Eretz Nehederet mocking Trump by saying “Maybe we’ll bomb them, maybe we’ll make a deal, maybe I’ll just dance."

Then comes in the host Eyal Kitzis who questions Nehederet about his plans to which he replies mockingly, “OK, it's time for some decision making. Meany, meany, miney, mo, catch an Ayatollah, I don't know.. .”

Kitzis also asked some of the top military and Iranian experts siting in the show about the number of pizzas being ordered at the Pentagon, as an increase in number of orders was was an indicator of the military doing overtime to plan an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities last June.

At the end, the host sought an answer from Trump, who said he might bomb Iran, or Venezuela, or even Greenland. The he looks at Khamenei picture and mutters, “Bomb you, bomb you not.”

'Executions won't take place'

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday (Jan 14) said that he had been told Iran's security forces had stopped killing protesters. However, he said that he would "watch it and see" before deciding if the threatened military action was still needed.