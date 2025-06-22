/'Many countries READY to supply nuclear warheads...': Former Russian president's BIG statement after US strike on Iran

In a big statement, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev claimed on Sunday (June 22) that a “number of countries are ready to supply Iran with nuclear warheads" after the US joined Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Medvedev, who has served as Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council since 2020, blamed America for entangling the conflict. He said that the Iranian leadership has survived and, in all probability, it will continue the enrichment of nuclear material, and thereby the development of nuclear weapons, after this strike by the US.

"Iran’s political regime has survived — and in all likelihood, has come out even stronger. The people are rallying around the country’s spiritual leadership, including those who were previously indifferent or opposed to it...The enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue. A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads," he said.

Stating the dangers of the escalating war on Israel and US, he said, "Israel is under attack, explosions are rocking the country, and people are panicking. The US is now entangled in a new conflict, with prospects of a ground operation looming on the horizon."

Russian reaction on US strike

The Russian news agency TASS had earlier reported that Putin has no plans to speak to Trump after the US strikes on Iran but a call can be arranged if need be. The Russian foreign ministry in a statement "strongly condemned" the United States' bombings of nuclear sites in Iran, calling the attacks "irresponsible" and a "gross violation of international law". "It is already clear that a dangerous escalation has begun, fraught with further undermining of regional and global security."

Earlier today, addressing a press conference in Istanbul, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that his country reserves its right to defend itself because the United States “betrayed diplomacy”. Abbas Araghchi said that there is no room for diplomacy with the West, but called Russia “a friend of Iran.” The Iranian foreign minister also informed that he will fly to Moscow today and have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

“Russia is a friend of Iran and we enjoy a strategic partnership. We always consult with each other and coordinate our positions. I will have serious consultations with the Russian president tomorrow, and we will continue to work with each other,” Araghchi said, noting that Russia was one of the signatories of the JCPOA.

US enters Iran-Israel war

In a major escalation of tensions in West Asia, the US bombed three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan - in Iran and warned the Islamic Republic of more "precision strikes" if it did not end its conflict with Israel. This came days after the US president said that he would decide within ‘two weeks’ if he needs to bomb Iran. The US strike came on the ninth day of Operation Rising Lion, under which Israel hit several nuclear facilities inside Iran, killing top military officials and nuclear scientists. The Israel Defence Forces said that US strikes “were in coordination with the IDF” and it was a “crucial step stopping the Iranian regime's aggression.”

