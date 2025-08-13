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'Low IQ, stupid people and losers': Trump lashes out on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones in Truth Social post

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 10, 2026, 02:38 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 02:44 IST
'Low IQ, stupid people and losers': Trump lashes out on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones in Truth Social post

For representative purpose only Photograph: (AI-generated image)

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Donald Trump slams Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones as ‘low IQ losers’, saying they oppose MAGA and wrongly support Iran’s nuclear ambitions

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 9) lashed out on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones for criticising him.

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About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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