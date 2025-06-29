/'LET BIBI GO': Trump slams Israel's prosecutors over Netanyahu corruption trial, calls it 'POLITICAL WITCH HUNT'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 29) once again slammed Israeli prosecutors over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial, calling it a "political witch hunt." In a post on Truth Social, Trump stressed that it is "terrible" what they are doing to Netanyahu.

Calling Netanyahu a "War Hero", Trump said that Netanyahu is a Prime Minister who did a "fabulous job working with the United States" to bring great success in getting rid of the dangerous nuclear threat in Iran.

He further hinted that Netanyahu is right now in the process of negotiating a deal with Hamas, which will include getting the hostages back.

"How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc.). It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure. This travesty of “Justice” will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations," Trump wrote.

He continued to slam the prosecutors, calling it "INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu."

The United States of America spends billions of dollars a year, far more than on any other nation, protecting and supporting Israel, he said.

"We are not going to stand for this. We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm — And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!," Trump said.

Just days after the Israel-Iran war ended, Trump in another post wrote that Bibi and he just went through hell together, fighting a "very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran."

He stressed that this is the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister has ever been on trial, a "politically motivated case, “concerning cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges” in order to do him great harm. "