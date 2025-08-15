/'It will be very severe': Trump issues stark warning for Putin ahead of meet - What will he do if Russia doesn't engage in serious talks

US President Donald Trump is on his way to Anchorage, Alaska, for a high-stakes meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in what Washington hopes could mark a turning point in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed that Russia could face tough new measures if it refuses to engage in serious talks. “Economically severe. It will be very severe. I’m not doing this for my health, okay, I don’t need it. I’d like to focus on our country, but I’m doing this to save a lot of lives. Yeah, very severe,” Trump said.

Summit goal is to get both sides talking

Trump said the purpose of the Alaska summit was “to get them at table” and stressed that no decisions on Ukraine’s territory would be made without Ukraine’s consent. “They’ll be discussed, but I’ve got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they’ll make a proper decision, but I’m not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I’m here to get them at a table,” he told reporters.

The President claimed that without his leadership, Putin would have already taken over all of Ukraine. “Look, Vladimir Putin wanted to take all of Ukraine. If I wasn’t president, he would, right now, be taking all of Ukraine, but he’s not going to do it,” he added.

